Astor awards, minigrants available

ELLSWORTH — Staff and faculty employed directly by Mount Desert Elementary School, Northeast Harbor Library and Mount Desert Island High School who are interested in developing professional skills are encouraged to apply for a grant through the Maine Community Foundation’s Vincent Astor Incentive Awards program.

Incentive awards, typically between $500 and $3,000, enable school and library personnel to pursue projects that will broaden their experience or education, or otherwise contribute to their skills or to the curriculum of the school. Preference is given to applicants who have not received an award within the past 12 months.

The deadline for application is Feb. 1. Applications are available through the schools, Northeast Harbor Library and the Maine Community Foundation. Visit www.mainecf.org or call 1-877-700-6800.

Minigrants of up to $500 also are available to address a need not discovered by a teacher until after the school year begins. These awards are not intended as a substitute for normal operational funding, but rather to supplement and enrich the educational process.

Only staff from the elementary school and the library can request minigrants, which are considered on a monthly basis. Applicants should submit a one-page letter to the committee by the 15th of the month explaining the project. Awards will generally be made within 30 days of receipt of the proposal.

The Astor Incentive Award program was established in 1984 to improve the quality, productivity and effectiveness of education in the town of Mount Desert.

The Maine Community Foundation, a statewide organization with offices in Ellsworth and Portland, works with donors and other partners to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. Visit www.mainecf.org.