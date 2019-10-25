ASMFC to meet

NEW CASTLE, N.H. — The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s annual meeting is set for Oct. 27-31. Meeting materials are available on the commission website, asmfc.org.

Board meeting proceedings will be broadcast daily via webinar, however no comments or questions will be accepted via the webinar.

The Atlantic herring management board will meet Monday, Oct. 28, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The group is expected to take action on herring fishery specifications for the 2020-2021 season, and to review enforcement actions in Maine for herring quota violations.

The lobster management board will meet the same morning, beginning at 9:45 a.m., and is expected to discuss reporting requirements for 2020.

The American eel management board will meet Tuesday afternoon.