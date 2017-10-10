ASMFC to meet

NORFOLK, Va. — The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s 76th annual meeting is set for the Waterside Marriott Hotel in Norfolk, Va., on Oct. 16‐19. Meeting materials are available on the commission website.

Board meeting proceedings will be broadcast daily via webinar, but no comments or questions will be accepted via the webinar.

The lobster management board is set to meet Monday, Oct. 16, beginning at 10:15 a.m. Kathleen Reardon of the Maine Department of Marine Resources will update the board on behalf of the technical committee on harvester reporting and biological sampling. They also will consider the Jonah Crab Addendum III.

The Atlantic herring section meets Monday afternoon at 4 p.m.

The American eel management board meets Tuesday beginning at 2:30 p.m. They’ll consider the latest stock assessments and possibly set Maine’s elver quota for the 2018 season.