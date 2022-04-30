ASC hosts online discussions with Special Election candidates 

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Acadia Senior College is offering a two-part online discussion exploring how a leading Democrat and Republican see the future of our state and community.

In the first of two programs on Friday, May 6, at 9 a.m., state representative and state Senate candidate Nicole Grohoski will offer her perspectives on the future of Maine and the work needed to get there.

In the second program on Friday, May 13, at 9 a.m., former state Senator and state Senate candidate Brian Langley will share his commitments as a Republican candidate and the Republican party he believes is needed for the future.

Rep. Grohoski is a geographic information system (GIS) specialist and cartographer and works for a small, Maine-based mapping company. She grew up in Ellsworth and graduated from Middlebury College, where she studied environmental studies and chemistry.

She is in her second term in the Maine House representing Ellsworth and Trenton (District 132) and serves as a member of the Joint Standing Committee on Energy, Utilities and Technology, where she has been an advocate for affordable and reliable electricity, universal broadband and internet privacy. Her other policy priorities include more affordable health care, lower property taxes, quality education and workforce development and environmental protection. She has been nominated by the Democratic Party to stand in the June 14 Special Election for Maine Senate Seat 7 (Hancock County).

Langley is a long-term resident of Ellsworth and is the owner of the Union River Lobster Pot restaurant in Ellsworth. For many years he was a teacher of culinary arts at the Hancock County Technical Center. He has served as the treasurer of the American Culinary Federation Downeast Chapter.

From 2009 to 2011, Langley represented Ellsworth and Trenton (District 132) in the Maine House of Representatives. From 2011 to 2019, he represented most of Hancock County in the Maine Senate, Seat 7, to which he was elected four times. Langley has been nominated as the Republican candidate to stand in the June 14 Special Election for Maine State Senate Seat 7 Hancock County.

These virtual free events are part of Acadia Senior College’s Coffee Clash series and are open to everyone. Register for both events online at www.acadiaseniorcollege.org or email [email protected] For more information, call ASC at (207) 288-9500.