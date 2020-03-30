As virus precaution, MDI Hospital limits, screens visitors

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island Hospital and its health centers on Friday announced temporary restrictions on visitors and others accompanying patients, part of ongoing efforts to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus and its associated disease, COVID-19.

Visitors are not allowed at the hospital until further notice. Specific exceptions may be made for emergency room, pediatric, obstetrics, oncology and compassionate care patients, who may have one support person accompany them.

Patients and visitors may only enter the hospital through the main entrance and will be screened for health upon entry. Anyone who has traveled in the last 14 days or has a fever, dry cough or shortness of breath is asked to call (207) 801-5900 for guidance before entering.

In the health centers, pediatric patients should have only one parent or guardian accompany them. Health center visits are limited to one visitor per patient, with some exceptions. Each health center will also have a single point of entry.

“Mount Desert Island Hospital & Health Centers are doing everything that we can to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus and protect our patients, community and staff,” a statement on the hospital’s website reads. “These measures are effective immediately and will remain in effect until further notice.”