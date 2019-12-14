Artwork sought for park pass contest

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Photographers and other artists are invited to submit a digital image of one of their works for possible use on Acadia’s 2020 annual entrance pass.

“We welcome photographers and artists of all ages to share their talent and appreciation of Acadia’s amazing landscape by participating in this contest,” Superintendent Kevin Schneider said.

“Having a new image on the annual pass each year will continue the long tradition of using art to inspire generations of visitors to Acadia.”

The Acadia annual pass costs $55 and is valid for one year from the month of purchase. The 2020 pass will be available for purchase next spring. Images for the Acadia annual pass contest must be submitted by email to michelle_bierman@nps.gov with PHOTO CONTEST in the subject line by 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20. The email must include the submitter’s full name, mailing address, phone number and a description of the Acadia scene depicted. Only one entry per person will be accepted.

Images may be photographs or original artwork, but must be suitable for formatting on a 4-by-2-inch plastic card. They must be submitted in high-quality digital format with a minimum 300 DPI.

Images should not have borders, watermarks, labels, signatures or copyright notices.