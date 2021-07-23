Arts Glances: Art auction, book sale, open studios

Acadia Family Center hold second art auction

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Acadia Family Center is holding its second art auction to benefit the center’s programs.

Expressive therapy, or art therapy, is an important of the center’s treatment modalities.

The Acadia Family Center Art Auction Benefit features works by Maine artists, curated by author Carl Little.

The auction opened on July 15 and runs through Monday, Sept. 6. View the auction and register to bid by going to the center’s website at www.acadiafamilycenter.org.

Last Chance Book Sale

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Come look for treasures at Southwest Harbor Public Library’s Last Chance Book Sale on Saturday and Sunday, July 31 and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Hall behind the library on Village Green Way.

This sale includes over 10,000 books, including several thousand that have been freshly added. Except for a few rarer books, the price is whatever you wish to pay to support library programming.

Visit www.swhplibrary.org to learn more about this and other events this summer. For more information about the book sale, or to donate books that are in very good condition, call the library at 244-7065.

Learn about West Coast seaweed

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — On Tuesday, July 27, at 5:30 p.m., the Southwest Harbor Public Library will host a virtual talk with author/illustrator Josie Iselin. Iselin will speak about her newest book, “The Curious World of Seaweed,” which features 16 narratives of iconic West Coast seaweeds and kelps.

Iselin is a photographer, author and designer of many books, with new projects always in development in her San Francisco studio, Loving Blind Productions. Iselin holds a bachelor’s degree in visual and environmental studies from Harvard and a master’s degree in fine arts from San Francisco State University. She currently teaches at the School of Design at San Francisco State University. For over 20 years, Iselin has used her flatbed scanner and computer for generating imagery. As a fine artist, Iselin exhibits large-scale prints at select galleries, museums, hospitals and other public spaces.

“The Curious World of Seaweed” was released by Heyday Books in August 2019 and has been shortlisted for the Northern California Book Award and the Alice Award, recognizing illustrated books.

For more information about the program, call (207) 244-7064. Register for the program at https://swhplibrary.libcal.com/event/7844343.

Baltz holds first open studio since 2019

MOUNT DESERT — On Sunday, July 25, Mount Desert artist R. Scott Baltz will hold an open studio from noon to 5 p.m., where recent paintings of the Mount Desert Island landscape will be on display.

Open to the public since 2002, the studio is located at 46 Parker Farm Road in Mount Desert. In addition to this open studio date, the studio is open by appointment this summer.

Baltz is currently represented by Maine Art Hill in Kennebunk and Littlefield Gallery in Winter Harbor. His work will be featured at Littlefield Gallery from July 17 to Aug. 15.

For more information, go to www.rscottbaltz.com or call/text (207) 266-3393.

Kids yoga for children of all ages

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Join Genevieve Billings of Bala Bee Yoga on July 26 and Aug. 9 at 10:30 a.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library for a story, a playful warmup, breath work and yoga poses.

Billings fell in love with yoga at a young age and has spent years since exploring, studying and teaching yoga.

This event is free and open to the public and will be held on the library’s lawn. Contact the library in the event of inclement weather for alternate scheduling.

Bar Harbor paralegal pens first book

BAR HARBOR — Join Bar Harbor author Linda Rooney, who writes under the pen name L.C. Rooney, for her first author event for her book, “Secrets & Lies,” with the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, July 29 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

“Secrets & Lies” is the first book in the Riley Russell mysteries series featuring freelance paralegal Riley Russell. Riley also has a Bar Harbor connection that will be explored in a future book.

Rooney credits Jesup’s writing group with jumpstarting her writing career. “Writing is such a solitary endeavor. In the beginning, particularly, you have no idea if what you’ve written is any good. I saw a flyer on the community bulletin board at the MDI YMCA about a new writers’ group forming and decided to go,” Rooney said. “Having a group of supportive fellow writers to critique my work made a huge difference.”

Rooney currently lives in Bar Harbor. For more information on Rooney, visit lcrooney.com.

Copies of “Secrets & Lies” can be purchased through co-sponsor Sherman’s Books at any of their locations, online at shermans.com or by calling (207) 288-3161. Registration at jesuplibrary.org/events/rooney or email [email protected] is required to receive the Zoom link.

Art reception

TREMONT —The QuietSide Art Gallery and Studio is having an art reception on Wednesday, July 28, from 5:30-7 p.m. to kick off summer 2021.

Come by for a fun evening to enjoy art, mingle with old Maine friends and view new works by Ginny Lane and Mary Parkman.

The gallery is located in Bernard at 35 Bernard Road in the old historic schoolhouse. Regular hours Wednesday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m.