Arts fund seeks grant applications 

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Expansion Arts Fund is accepting applications from nonprofits for grants of up to $5,000 that support Indigenous, ethnic or rural arts programs or projects, particularly those that serve areas with limited access to arts events.

The deadline for grant applications is Sept. 15. An online application, guidelines and a list of recent grants are available at www.mainecf.org.

Recent grantees include:

Main Street Bucksport, to expand a public art mural program; Aroostook Arts and Education Center, to create a digital (video) storytelling project; Gateway Milbridge, to hire regional musicians to increase free concerts; History House Association Inc., for the first phase of the Native Voices exhibit.

The Maine Expansion Arts Fund is a collaborative effort of MaineCF, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Lillian M. Berliawsky Charitable Trust and the Maine Arts Commission to strengthen and ensure the future of these artistic traditions. Additional funding is provided through the Elizabeth Laughlin Anderson Memorial Fund.

For information about the fund, contact MaineCF Senior Program Officer Leslie Goode at (207) 412-2002 or at [email protected].