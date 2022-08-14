Area workshops help homeowners keep heating costs down 

BAR HARBOR —Windows, especially the old ones that many Maine homes are known for, are one of the biggest sources of heat loss.

Storm windows on the outside help but they can still allow drafts. A relatively inexpensive solution is to add interior storm windows, or inserts, that are well sealed around the edges. These inserts press snugly into interior window frames, reducing heat loss and virtually eliminating drafts.

WindowDressers, a Maine nonprofit that makes lightweight, clear, custom-measured inserts, is hosting local workshops throughout the state.

WindowDressers volunteers will come to your home for free to measure windows and provide a proposal for the cost of the materials. Some financial assistance is available for qualifying low-income households.

Those interested in this program are asked to participate in a workshop to help assemble the precut insert kits in the fall. One 4-hour shift is recommended for every 3-5 inserts ordered. Volunteering at a workshop helps to keep the cost of the inserts at an affordable price.

Workshops in this area will be held Oct. 10-20 at College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor and Oct. 28 to Nov. 2 at Bar Harbor Congregation Church.

For more information, visit http://windowdressers.org.