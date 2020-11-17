Area burglaries lead to camper trespasser’s arrest

Southwest Harbor

Tools were reported stolen from a truck at Gott’s Store on Nov. 10 a little after noon. According to the report, the tools were later found and had not been stolen.

A vial containing white powder that had been found in town was turned into the police department around 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 10. According to the report, it was tagged and put in evidence.

A 2020 Toyota Camry driven by Romain Tinland, 31, of Paris, France, was towed away after it collided with a deer on Carroll’s Hill around 7 p.m. on Nov. 10. The deer died in the accident, was tagged and given to someone on the department’s list.

Police received a noise complaint around 6:45 a.m. on Nov. 11 regarding a construction company moving rocks at an apartment complex. The caller was told to contact the town manager about construction work taking place at the early-morning hour.

Police were notified that a debit card was left at an ATM machine on Seal Cove Road on Nov. 11 around 10:45 a.m. An officer called the card owner to let them know.

When an officer responded to a noise complaint close to 11 p.m. on Nov. 12 at an apartment complex, it turned out to be a non-issue.

An abandoned 911 call made around 5:30 on Friday turned out to be a child playing with their mom’s phone.

Facebook helped return two mastiff dogs found on Seawall Road around 3:30 on Saturday to their owner after they were reported for being loose and picked up by police. Police then posted a photo of the pups and the owner retrieved them from the station.

Police responded to a report of a vehicle accident on Evergreen Hill Road around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. After investigating, an officer found that a 2019 Freightliner moving truck, driven by Shaul Postolov, 41, of Hallandale Beach, Fla., had backed into a parked 2005 Honda Pilot owned by Michael Brzezowski, 46, of Southwest Harbor. There was no damage to the truck but significant damage to the Pilot. No injuries were reported.

Tremont

A deputy spoke with a woman on Nov. 10 around 7:45 a.m. regarding a scam. According to the woman, she had already spoken with her bank and wanted the incident documented.

Following an investigation, which included collecting evidence, into recent burglaries in the area, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Tina Sieber, 39, no registered address, charging her with several counts of burglary and theft. Officers learned Sieber was hiding in a camper at an area campground that she had illegally entered, according to the report. When law enforcement arrived, including an officer from Southwest Harbor’s police department, Sieber refused to exit the camper but was eventually found hiding in a closet. Sieber was then arrested and taken into custody.

A woman reported she believed someone was trying to break into her home on Nov. 11 around 3:30 a.m. When a deputy arrived at the address and investigated further, the woman said she was paranoid from an incident that happened the previous night. She also was able to figure out what the noises were that she had heard when the report was made.

A wallet found on a private beach was turned into a deputy from the sheriff’s office around noon on Nov. 12. The deputy was able to contact the wallet’s owner and return it to him.

No one was injured in a parking lot collision that took place on Nov. 12 around 2 p.m. in the lot of Hansen’s Landing. According to the report, Benjamin Stein, 32, of Portland, was backing his 2011 Toyota Tacoma out of a parking spot and did not see a 2011 Ford Ranger, driven by Alexandra Goodwin, 23, of Southwest Harbor. There was a small amount of damage to the bed of the Ranger and both trucks could be driven from the accident.

When the door of a woman’s apartment was found open and several packages left on the front porch, a wellbeing check was requested of the sheriff’s office on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. A deputy contacted the woman, who was fine.

On Sunday around 6:30 p.m., a deputy spoke with a woman who had a vehicle in her driveway gone through at some point during the early morning hours. A suspect was not found, but the door to the vehicle was left open. It appeared that nothing had been taken.

After a van had been parked on Cape Road for a while on Monday, a wellbeing check was requested around 6 p.m. After a deputy investigated the situation, he found those associated with the van were digging hen clams and everything was fine.

Trenton

After frequenting a business here on Nov. 10 around 5 p.m., a visiting Florida resident called 911 to report the business was not requiring people to wear masks and they wanted the sheriff’s office to be aware of the situation.

A resident having issues with their neighbors spoke with a deputy on Nov. 11 around 7:45 a.m. They were given suggestions on how to handle the situation.

Bar Harbor

A 2018 Subaru Outback driven by Vidhya Munnamalai, 38, of Bar Harbor, was traveling eastbound on Cromwell Harbor Road on Nov. 11 at 6:32 a.m. when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle. No injuries were reported, but there was functional damage to the front of the Subaru.

On Nov. 10 at 4:45 p.m., a 2016 Kia Sportage traveling westbound on Eden Street and operated by Victoria Jipson, 51, of Surry, was struck by a deer. The vehicle did not sustain any damage and the deer could not be located. Jipson was uninjured and left the scene without further assistance.

An officer spoke with a local resident at 5:26 p.m. on Nov. 10 regarding a prior theft of a firearm from their residence.

A subject was warned for camping in public at 8:57 p.m. on Nov. 10.

According to police, Alexander Guptill, 25, of Trenton, was reported by witnesses on Nov. 11 around 11:22 a.m. for driving a 2012 Dodge Ram in an unsafe manner. Guptill struck the rear of a 2012 Chevy Suburban operated by Kenneth Channell, 19, of Pembroke, Mass., left the roadway and rolled over. The Dodge was a total loss, and there was damage to the rear passenger side of the Chevy. No injuries were reported. Guptill was arrested for being in possession of a scheduled drug, driving to endanger and failure to inform law enforcement of a firearm.

On Nov. 12 at 7:48 a.m., a Toyota Matrix, owned by David Feltwell, 54, of Otter Creek, rolled out of the parking lot by the Tarn on Route 3, crossing the road and ending up in the woods. Minor damage to the front end was reported.

Someone called the police department on Nov. 12 at 11:44 a.m. to report a car parked on Main Street in Bar Harbor that had no license plates, and that it had been there for a couple of days. When an officer arrived at the scene, a woman came out and said she was the owner, she had just sold the car and the new owner was coming for it in a couple of hours. She told the officer she had just removed the plates that morning.

On Nov. 12, around 4:18 p.m., Cathy Adams, 57, of Surry, was traveling west on State Highway 3 in a 2003 GMC 1500 pickup, when a deer ran out into the road. The collision caused disabling damage to the vehicle, which was towed from the scene. Adams was not injured, and she took the deer.

Matthew Hanna, 23, of Lamoine, hit a deer with his 2016 Ford Fusion on Nov. 13 at 4:26 a.m. There were no injuries reported and the vehicle was operable. The deceased deer was awarded to another citizen.

At 4:43 p.m. on Friday, the police department received a parking complaint, but, after investigation, it was determined that the vehicle was on private property.

A paycheck, with cash, was turned into the police department at 7:12 a.m. on Saturday.

A resident of the police department’s Good Morning program did not answer their daily morning phone call on Saturday. An officer went in-person to check on the resident, who had been in a deep sleep and did not hear the phone.

A 2016 Subaru Crosstrek operated by Hannah Fuzzell, 25, of Oklahoma City, Okla., struck a deer at 4:27 p.m. on Sunday. There were no human injuries, but the deer didn’t make it and was given to Fuzzell’s brother. The Subaru sustained front-end damage and was towed.

As a result of a traffic stop in Bar Harbor a bit past midnight on Sunday, Robert Landis, 61, of Bar Harbor, was summonsed and charged with operating a vehicle without a license and released from the scene.

After Sunday night’s windstorm, there were multiple reports of downed trees and power lines, as well as road hazards, to which the police department responded.

At 11:13 a.m. on Monday, a Bar Harbor man turned in several boxes of old shotgun ammunition to be properly disposed of.

On Monday around 9:15 p.m., Ronald Pinkham, 42, of Ellsworth, was traveling southbound on State Highway 102 in a 2005 Ford F-150 when he fell asleep, according to the police report. The truck left the roadway and crashed into trees, causing disabling damage to the vehicle. No personal injury was reported.

At 10:50 p.m. on Monday, an officer responded to a call about suspicious activity in Bar Harbor but found only a woman who was looking for her cat.

Mount Desert

An officer responded to a Seal Harbor residence at 10:50 a.m. on Nov. 10 in reference to a welfare check. It was determined that the subject had just returned from camp and was fine.

On Nov. 10 at 12:15 p.m., an Ellsworth man reported suspicious activity that had occurred at a Northeast Harbor residence. The report was delayed, and a police response was not required.

At 10:59 a.m. on Nov. 11, the police department received a complaint of a deer stuck in a net in someone’s yard. According to the scanner reports, the panicked deer fell from a ledge and had to be dispatched.

A report of gunshots was taken on Nov. 11 at 2:29 p.m.

At 5:27 p.m. on Nov. 11, Isabella Connelly, 28, of Southwest Harbor, driving a 2004 Honda Element southbound on Route 102, when a deer crossed into the road and struck her car, causing minor damage to the driver’s front corner. The deer was not located.

On Nov. 12 at 1 p.m., Bonnie Adams, 75, of Bar Harbor, operating a 2002 Subaru Impreza, was traveling north on Route 198 near Hadlock Pond when a deer ran into the side of the vehicle, striking the front driver side quarter panel and breaking off the mirror.

A wandering Collie named Milo was brought to the police station on Friday at 3:04 p.m. and was later reunited with his human.

At 9:48 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Somesville regarding a report of a loud argument between two people. After an investigation, Alexis M. Merchant, 23, of Somesville, was arrested for domestic violence assault, transported to Hancock County Jail and booked.

On Sunday around 4 p.m., an officer assisted a Northeast Harbor man, who appeared lost, with getting home.

On Monday, officers responded to multiple road hazards and downed trees and lines due to Sunday night’s windstorm.