Architects chosen for MD365 new building

MOUNT DESERT — A4 Architects of Bar Harbor has been selected by Mount Desert 365 to design a three-story building in Northeast Harbor that will have three residential apartments and space for professional offices, including the administrative offices for MD365 and the Maine Seacoast Mission.

The 10,000-square-foot building will be constructed at 6 Old Firehouse Lane, at the edge of the municipal parking lot that overlooks the harbor.

In December, MD365 sent a request for qualifications to architects in the Mount Desert Island area and then interviewed those who responded. Representatives of the Seacoast Mission took part in the second round of interviews.

MD365 Executive Director Kathy Miller said the organization’s board chose A4 Architects “because of their design capabilities, consensus-building approach and very positive feedback from past clients.”

The principals of A4 Architects are Kay Stevens-Rosa and Augusto Rosa.

Stevens-Rosa said there are a number of reasons the project appeals to them.

“It’s integral to one of our island communities, which we love to be part of,” she said. “It plays into the village-urban streetscape design, which we also love. And it’s the opportunity to work on a project that will benefit the community in a sustainable way, not only in terms of energy, but also in terms of use by the community for a long time.”

Stevens-Rosa said the building will comply as much as is practicable with Passive House standards, which are standards for energy efficiency in construction.

She said the project is now in the predesign phase and that a design for the building should be done sometime this summer. The goal is to have the building finished and ready for occupancy by early 2020.

MD365 is a nonprofit organization that was formed early last year to promote economic development and provide workforce housing. Its offices currently are upstairs in the building at 123 Main St. in Northeast Harbor.

The Seacoast Mission has been looking to relocate after announcing last summer that it plans to sell the Colket Center, its headquarters on West Street in Bar Harbor, to provide more funds for programs and services. The original asking price of $6.3 million for the Colket Center has been reduced to $4.5 million.