Aquaculture rule changes

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Department of Marine Resources will hold a public hearing Thursday, Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. at Ellsworth City Hall on proposed changes to aquaculture leasing regulations.

This proposed rule would make a number of changes to clarify the aquaculture leasing regulations, including the elimination of redundant language.

It would also make several changes to the leasing procedures for standard and limited-purpose aquaculture leases, including the timing of scoping sessions, required information regarding an applicant’s financial capability and a prohibition on the siting of leases within a designated zone around a wastewater treatment plant.

The proposed rule would also restrict the number of pending limited-purpose lease applications any one applicant could have in process at a given time. It also clarifies and establishes additional minimum lease maintenance standards.

Contact Amanda Ellis at 624-6573 or dmr.rulemaking@maine.gov.