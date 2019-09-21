Appointments to town boards

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Selectmen approved the appointment of one member of the Planning Board member and two members of the Warrant Committee last week.

Christopher Blain, one of four people vying for the final open seat on the Planning Board, was appointed at the Board of Selectmen meeting.

Priscilla Ksionzyk, who originally submitted an application for the Planning Board seat, was appointed to the Warrant Committee, along with James Valette. There are still several seats open on the Warrant Committee.