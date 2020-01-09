Applications sought for Acadia Teacher Fellows

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The National Park Service will award fellowships to up to six public school teachers to spend part of this summer learning about Acadia’s natural and cultural resources and ways to protect them.

“Imagine spending your summer hiking through spruce-fir forests and exploring tide pools with researchers or sailing on clear waters in search of bald eagles and seals with a park naturalist,” says promotional material for the Acadia Teacher Fellows program.

“Perhaps you would enjoy exploring a mountain trail and learning about its construction with a member of the park’s trail crew or helping a resource manager track water and air quality? Leave your classroom behind to do all this and more as a Teacher Fellow at Acadia National Park.”

Fellowship applications from full-time K-12 teachers will be accepted until Feb. 21. Priority will be given to teachers from schools with students who are underrepresented, economically disadvantaged or have limited access to parks.

Teacher Fellows will receive weekly stipends, teaching materials and shared housing in the park, if available. They also will receive a free field trip for their class to Acadia or other National Park Service site and assistance in designing an outdoor classroom at their school.

In addition to the Acadia fellowships, one fellowship will be awarded for study and exploration at St. Croix International Historic Site near Calais, which is administered by Acadia.

The fellowship program is funded by Friends of Acadia.

For more information about the program, contact Kate Petrie, Acadia’s supervisory education coordinator, at 288-1312 or kate_petrie@nps.gov.