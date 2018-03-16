Appendix C changes

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Town Council will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. on March 20 to discuss three amendments to the land use ordinance (LUO) that advanced through the Planning Board late last year. The changes include removing appendix C and changing shoreland zoning and timber laws to be more consistent with state regulations.

Appendix C has permitted use information for 30 of Bar Harbor’s 40 districts. The remaining 10 are in the text of chapter 125, article 3 of the municipal code with setback and dimensional standards. The change would see the permitted uses moved into article 3, which Planning Board members say would streamline the LUO.

After the public hearing, councilors will decide whether to place the amendments on the June town meeting warrant.