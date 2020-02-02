Appeal decision thrown out, do over possible

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — At their meeting on Jan. 22, members of the town’s Board of Appeals threw out a decision they made at a Dec. 18 hearing based on what an attorney says is lack of jurisdiction in the matter.

Attorney Daniel Pileggi, representing James ‘Jimmy’ Norwood and his business Royal Flush Septic wrote a letter to the board shortly after the Dec. 18 decision questioning whether they had jurisdiction to decide on an appeal filed by Marshall Brook Road resident Mike Levesque.

“Mr. Levesque’s application was not an appeal of any Code Enforcement or Planning Board action, and the Board of Appeals had no jurisdiction over the matter,” Pileggi wrote in the letter. “Respectfully, Mr. Norwood asserts that the Board incorrectly interpreted its jurisdictional authority, applied incorrect legal standards, failed to hold the appellant to the proper burden of proof, and issued findings and a decision incompatible with its authority.”

When Levesque went before the board of appeals on Dec. 18, neither Pileggi nor Norwood were present at the hearing. Norwood told the Islander he was notified about it as a property abutter to Levesque.

At that hearing, Levesque went before the board to seek relief from a situation he says has robbed him of the enjoyment of his property. According to Levesque, his neighbor Norwood who owns Royal Flush Septic, has cleared trees from a buffer between their properties and the smell from aspects of his business have become toxic.

When Levesque filed his appeal, in the application he noted going to the code enforcement officer regarding the property. After a visit to Norwood’s property, Code Enforcement Officer John Larson said there were no code violations on it, or the property adjacent to it recently purchased by Norwood. Levesque then went to the Planning Board, the town manager and the Board of Selectmen without getting closer to a solution to his problem.

After Levesque presented his case at the Dec. 18 hearing, the Board of Appeals made a unanimous decision to take the following actions. First, they referred a permit application taken out by Norwood at the end of last year for less than 500 cubic yards of fill, yet to be approved, to the Planning Board. Second, they asked the CEO to investigate and document the location of possible excess fill on one of Norwood’s lots. And, third, the board directed CEO Larson to issue a cease and desist letter to Royal Flush Septic for the transfer of sewage from one truck to another on his Marshall Brook Road property.

“I don’t like coming to a board and saying, ‘you can’t do what you did,’” Pileggi said to members of the Board of Appeals on Jan 22. “In my opinion, the board didn’t follow its mandate under the ordinance and I think that it’s important the board do that.”

He also told the board the hearing was a stop for him on the way to superior court to file a Rule 80b, which is a review of governmental action, if their decision was not reconsidered.

“If it goes to the superior court, they don’t decide the case,” said Board of Appeals Chair Lunn Sawyer. “They just send it back to us.”

Levesque responded to Pileggi’s presentation and asked the board to stand by their original decision.

“Mr. Norwood’s failure to show up was conduct that I see as a manner of disregard and indifference to the civil process,” said Levesque in response to Pileggi’s comments. “I feel he should not be rewarded with a do-over because the facts are the facts and allowing for a reconsideration only prolongs the final resolution to this very serious health issue.”

Board member John Izenour said he did think there could be an issue of jurisdiction and the board should look at it. Levesque protested the Board of Appeals was being swayed by Pileggi and should pursue legal advice from the town’s attorney before deciding.

“The facts are the same,” said Izenour. “Whether we have any right to do anything with them is the question.”

Through a unanimous vote, the four members of the board present agreed to rescind their findings of fact and decision made on Dec. 18, without prejudice to any party — Levesque, Norwood or the town.

Board member James Geary excused himself from the discussion because he had not attended the original hearing addressing Levesque’s appeal.

A second Board of Appeals hearing will be dependent on whether Levesque decides to refile his original appeal. Members of the board of appeals waived his fee to do so at their meeting on Jan. 22. As of Tuesday, that application had not been refiled, according to Town Clerk Marilyn Lowell.