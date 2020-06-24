Another rescue at Cooksey Overlook

MOUNT DESERT — For the second time in two months, emergency responders have rescued someone who fell down an oceanside cliff at the Cooksey Drive Overlook, a two-acre preserve in Seal Harbor owned by Maine Coast Heritage Trust.

The latest incident occurred Saturday shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday marked the summer solstice; it was the longest day of the year. Sunrise was at 4:48 a.m.

A man, whose age and hometown have not been reported, fell 30 to 40 feet down the cliff face. Mount Desert Island Search and Rescue, the Mount Desert Fire Department and Acadia National Park personnel built a technical rope system to raise the injured man to the top of the cliff, where he was placed on a litter and carried up a trail to the parking area. The Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service transported him to MDI Hospital.

The rescuers then reset their rope system and raised the injured man’s friend, who had scrambled down the cliff to see if he could help.

In late April, a 19-year-old woman from Milford was rescued after falling 20 to 30 feet at the Cooksey Drive Overlook.