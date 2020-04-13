Monday - Apr 13, 2020

Another nor’easter expected to hit today

April 13, 2020 by on News

ELLSWORTH —A handful of households have gone without power for five days while others got it back over the weekend, but Hancock County residents are bracing for another nor’easter tonight.

The storm is expected to build starting this afternoon, bringing more than 1 inch of rainfall and wind gusts over 50 miles per hour.

Coastal Hancock and Washington counties are expected to have the highest wind speeds.

“Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees and powerlines. Isolated to scattered power outages may result,” the National Weather Service reported Monday.

Over the weekend, Emera Maine crews restored power to most affected Hancock County households, but five customers in Amherst, Blue Hill, Dedham, Deer Isle, Ellsworth and Trenton remained without service.

Emera Maine spokeswoman Judy Long says crews are continuing to repair damage from last week’s storm and are gearing up to respond to possible outages late Monday.

“While we will work to reconnect all customers before the end of the day, more severe weather will complicate restoration work and some customers may not have power restored before the end of the day,” Long said.

