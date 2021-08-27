Annual MDI Hospital meeting honors heroes

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island Hospital held its annual meeting on Monday, Aug. 23, to commemorate staff and those who helped make hard times better. The virtual meeting included an awards ceremony for staff, the annual treasurer’s report, an appointment of incorporators and a nomination of board members.

The meeting was hosted by hospital CEO and President Chrissi Maguire, who introduced the hospital’s achievements during the pandemic and the hero staff members who contributed to making them possible.

“These accomplishments would never have been done if it wasn’t for our staff,” she said, noting that all 554 employees have shown strength with their support, caring, planning and expertise.

Maguire said that the hospital is embarking on long-range planning efforts to improve the core services in the employee departments, surgical suites and the dedicated main entrance to the facility. She added that the hospital’s main priority this year is the implementation of a single source of truth on an electronic health record through the program Community Works by Cerner.

Michele Smith, the hospital’s vice president of finance and chief financial officer, delivered the treasurer’s report. This fiscal year, the hospital ended with a positive operating profit margin of about 14 percent. “This is a historic margin despite being faced with the challenges of the pandemic. This is the seventh consecutive year with a positive operating margin,” she said, adding that the hospital has donated $5 million dollars in hospital care and paid $1.1 million in taxes.

The hospital’s health centers, along with Birch Bay Retirement Village, brought in $84,535,321, had $73,998,820 of operating expenses and ended up with a total gain of $10,410,553. According to the hospital’s 2021 annual report, the facility maintained a payroll of $37,754,442 and had $5,287,495 in total capital expenditures.

Maguire then awarded community relations and development director Elsie Flemings with the Community Hero Award for working diligently with the COVID-19 Task Force.

Flemings then took the floor to announce the hospital’s Business Hero Award, which went to co-recipients Bar Harbor Bank & Trust and the Bar Harbor Regency. In 2021, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust created grants that contributed to the COVID-19 Task Force and the Bar Harbor Regency held mass vaccination clinics for the community.

Cheryl Young, practice manager of the Cooper Gilmore Health Center, General Surgery and the COVID-19 testing pavilion, was named MDI Hospital’s Employee of the Year.

Birch Bay Village’s activities assistant Sara Lyons was honored with Employee of the Year for the retirement community.

Trevor Casey, the hospital’s vice president of Innovation and Experience, awarded the Volunteer Award to Dr. Ellen Gellerstedt, who contributed hours of her time to the vaccination clinics.

Maguire presented Dr. Julius Krevans with the Health Care Hero Award for being a key leader in the hospital’s COVID-19 task force by researching and understanding the latest data about the virus.

Maguire also announced the Luminary Hero Awards in memory of Lani Naihe and Luzvie Estrado Estacio.

The meeting concluded with the Leadership Award being presented to former hospital President and CEO Arthur Blank, who stepped down from the role at the beginning of the year after two decades on the job.