Annual ice derby

TREMONT — As long as the weather stays cold, fishermen are set to take to the ice on Saturday, Feb 1 for the annual Tremont Ice Fishing Derby.

A benefit for the Tremont Consolidated School’s eighth grade class trip and the Tremont PTO, the event typically attracts children and adults of all ages.

This year, in addition to prizes given away for different categories of catches, the PTO is raffling off a side-by-side ATV.

Tickets for the event can be purchased from Tremont eighth grade students or at the school’s main office. Call 244-7777 or stop by the school for more information.