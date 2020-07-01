Annual e-waste recycling event  

ELLSWORTH – The Noontime Rotary Club of Ellsworth is organizing an E-waste collection from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 18, at Home Depot’s parking lot in Ellsworth.

The focus is on collecting televisions, computer monitors, computers, printers, laptops, digital picture frames, game consoles, photocopiers, fax machines, cell phones, microwave ovens, CD players/DVD players, servers, network equipment, ballast, and mercury thermostats and devices. Air conditioners, batteries, freon units and light bulbs are not accepted.

Businesses may deliver items. Businesses with fewer than 100 employees are exempt from fees while businesses with more than 100 employees may drop off items for a fee. Any business with more than seven items, or that would like information on fee structures, must call Electronics End at 922-2094 prior to the event.

Proceeds help fund scholarships for local high school students. For information, contact Rotarian Jen Saunders at 266-1553.