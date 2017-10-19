Animal ordinance language finalized

BAR HARBOR — On Oct. 17, the Bar Harbor Town Council voted to approve language that restricts the sale of dogs and cats from “mills” and prohibits the display of “wild and exotic” animals in Bar Harbor.

The language only allows the sale of dogs and cats that the pet shop has obtained from “an animal care facility” or “an animal rescue organization.” Shops also would not be allowed to offer dogs and cats younger than eight weeks old.

The language prohibiting wild and exotic animals states that for every exotic animal displayed, there would be a $500 fine. This would apply to potential animal acts on cruise ships, according to Town Councilor Paul Paradis.

A public hearing on the proposed ordinance is scheduled for Dec. 5.