‘Angling in a Warming World’ Nov. 18

BAR HARBOR — Downeast Trout Unlimited will present an online talk by Lindsey Rustad, “Angling in a Warming World: Impacts of a Changing Climate on Forests, Fisheries and Angling in Northern New England,” on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 5:45 p.m.

Rustad’s presentation will be preceded by a business meeting at 5:30 p.m. The program will be followed by an update on the status of the Union River dam by Dwanye Shaw of the Downeast Salmon Federation.

Rustad can usually be found deep in the forests of New England — whether she’s flyfishing, kayaking, hiking or conducting research on how these majestic ecosystems work. As a scientist with the USDA Forest Service, she has spent over three decades combining biology, geology and chemistry to understand what makes forests tick. Her laboratory is the outdoors, and she is internationally recognized for her large and often daring experiments on forest soil warming, drought, acid rain and even ice storms. Her passions span multiple disciplines, and she often brings scientists, artists and citizens together to address some of the most vexing issues facing the world today.

A Fellow of the Soil Science Society of America, Rustad has received awards from the USDA Forest Service as a Distinguished Scientist.

Downeast Trout Unlimited's meetings are free and open to the public. Trout Unlimited is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and conservation of North American coldwater fish species.

For more information and to receive the Zoom link for the Nov. 18 meeting, contact Tammy Packie, chapter secretary, at 288-5442 or [email protected]