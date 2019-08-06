Anderson to lead Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce

BAR HARBOR — Alf Anderson, who has worked since 2015 as the director of membership sales and marketing for the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, will be the organization’s next executive director, according to an announcement released Tuesday.

He will begin work in his new role on Aug. 12. He succeeds Martha Searchfield, who led the chamber from 2016 until the end of May 2019.

“We had several strong candidates for the position, but Alf brought an excitement about the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce and our members that was exactly what the search committee and I were looking for,” said Bethany Reece, president of the chamber’s Board of Directors.

“I am confident that Alf will work for the best interest of our members and bring exciting new ideas to the chamber.”