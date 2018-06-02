Anderson joins catering company

BAR HARBOR — Heather Anderson, an experienced event planner and marketing professional, has been hired as the creative director and event planner of Bar Harbor Catering Company.

Previously the director of advancement at the Abbe Museum, Anderson brings 18 years of knowledge of creative strategy, vision, communication and management with an emphasis on event planning, marketing and digital media.

“With so many unique venues, it will be exciting to create custom events for those seeking that ‘wow’ factor,” said Anderson.

The hiring of Anderson is part of the company’s efforts to create a more comprehensive experience for customers, said owner and executive chef Mandy Fountaine. “Having food and planning under one roof creates a seamless process for our clients, and we’re excited to bring the same attention and quality to the planning as we do to food and service,” she said.