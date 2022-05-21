American Legion seeks new members  

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Local American Legion posts are recruiting new members and leaders.

The American Legion was formed in Paris in 1919, by a group of soldiers and officers and was incorporated by an act of Congress. The motto is “Still Serving America.” The Legion has been a key advocate for veterans’ benefits, youth activities, patriotic American values and a strong national defense. It is devoted to supporting veterans and fallen comrades and their families. Posts mentor youth activities such as the Oratorical Contest and Dirigo State and other programs within the communities they serve.

Those who served on federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces, including the Air/Guard and Reserves since Dec. 7, 1941, and have been honorably discharged or are still serving, are eligible for membership.

Below is a list of American Legion posts in the area along with the times they meet:

George Edwin Kirk Post 25, 70 Cottage St., P.O. Box 722, Bar Harbor, ME 04609. Meetings are the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m.

Frank E. Whitmore Post 63, P.O. Box 1463, Ellsworth, ME 04605. Meetings are the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m.

Eugene M. Norwood Post 69, Village Green Way, P.O. Box 1022, Southwest Harbor, ME 04679. Meetings are the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.

Lurvey-Wright Post 103, P.O. Box 431, Seal Harbor, ME 04675. Meetings are the second Thursday of the month at noon.

Those interested in joining should send their name, phone number, address and email address to the post they would like to join.