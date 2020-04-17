American Legion post looks to aid veterans in need

MOUNT DESERT — The Lurvey Wright Post No. 103 of the American Legion might not have a lot, but it wants to help veterans where it can.

“We have a small treasury, but we are willing to share,” said Jack Tracy, who serves as the service officer for the veterans organization.

Tracy said that “any veteran facing hardships is asked to contact the post for help.” He said membership to the post is not necessary to receive assistance; the only requirement is that the recipient is a veteran, but he noted that new members are always welcome.

Currently the post has between 15 and 20 members, Tracy said.

“We want to let people know that we are here, and that we are willing to help.”

Those wishing to contact the post can do so by calling Tracy at 276-5594, Robert Moore at 276-5217 or David Bender at 276-5031.

If people are willing to donate to the fund, which will be used to help veterans, the post said it would accept donations for that purpose.

Contact the above members or mail a check to Tracy at Box 242 in Seal Harbor.