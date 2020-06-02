Ambulance at fire station one more year 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Selectmen agreed to house the second ambulance, known as R2, at the fire station for one more year, if it agrees to pay rent each month.

Members of the Southwest Harbor-Tremont Nursing Service suggested a monthlypayment of $200. Fire Chief Tom Chisholm asked if the money could be used for maintenance on the station. He also asked the ambulance board members for a long-term plan, ideally one that works in partnership with the department.

“It seems like the ambulance doesn’t really have a clear path,” said Chisholm during the selectmen meeting.

“We’re intensely trying to come up with a plan,” said Patti Selig, a member of the ambulance service’s board of directors. “Be assured that we are totally committed to creating a long-term plan.”