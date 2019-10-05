All things apples

MOUNT DESERT — The Community School of Mount Desert Island will host its fifth annual Heirloom Apple Festival and Potluck at the school’s Somesville campus on Friday, Oct. 11 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Festival activities include cider pressing, apple tasting, bobbing for apples, apple crafts, apple pies, a campfire and a potluck supper.

“Apples provide a portal for learning about history, geography, botany, agriculture, narrative, the culinary arts, and so much more,” said Community School founder and director Jasmine Smith. “We celebrate the bounty of the apple harvest and the fall season at our annual Heirloom Apple Festival, and we welcome all to come celebrate with us.”

Apples are a big part of fall at The Community School. Each year, the school corresponds with Super Chilly Farm in Palermo about the heirloom apples of the season, and the stories they hold. Throughout the season, students expand their knowledge of apples in a multitude of subject areas, along with their apple palate, in bi-weekly taste tests and culinary adventures.

Contact 276-8137.