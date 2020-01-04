‘All in one bin’ system explained

TREMONT — Carey Donovan will explain the new “All In One Bin” recycling method, how the new Coastal Resources plant in Hampden operates and answer questions Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library at Pacific Hall.

“On Dec. 2, Tremont’s Board of Selectmen voted to end the town’s current recycling program and direct citizens to implement a system in which there is no separation of recycling from trash, it all goes mixed together to Coastal Resources, the facility in Hampden owned by Fiberight.

“This is a counter-intuitive move for us dedicated recyclers,” Donovan said, “but the reality is that Coastal Resources is a high-tech, next-generation, materials recovery facility and it has the ability to sort out recyclables from the trash. They are then baled and sold on the recycling market.

“It is important to understand that Tremont is still recycling, and will be recycling in greater quantities, even though its citizens are not responsible for separating things out,” Donovan continued. “The state of play for MDI is that Bar Harbor will continue to have a single-sort recycling system and the other MDI towns (and including Cranberry Isles, Frenchboro, Trenton and Swan’s Island) will all use the ‘All In One Bin’ method.”

Contact 244-3798, visit bassharborlibrary.com or find the library on Facebook.