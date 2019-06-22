Alex Maffucci named president at Atlantic

BAR HARBOR — Atlantic Brewing Company of Bar Harbor announced this week the promotion of Alexander Maffucci to corporate president. Maffucci has been with Atlantic Brewing for nearly a decade, most recently as Director of Operations since 2017.

He holds a degree in policy economics from the University of New Hampshire and worked at Adams State University prior to coming to Atlantic Brewing in a managerial position. He is the nephew of company founder Doug Maffucci, who continues in his role on the company’s board of directors.

Atlantic began as Acadia Brewing in 1990. The company now has two Bar Harbor locations, a brewery in Town Hill and a pilot brewery on Cottage Street, Atlantic Brewing Midtown.