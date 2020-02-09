Airport manager resigns

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County–Bar Harbor Airport Manager Brad Madeira has resigned effective Feb. 14, much to the dismay of the Hancock County Commissioners and county staff.

Madeira has led the airport since July 2013.

“I apologize for somewhat of a brief departure,” Madeira told the commissioners at the board’s regular monthly meeting Tuesday. “Due to personal reasons it’s just what I need to do at the moment.”

Madeira, a Bar Harbor resident, told the board he would be moving out of the area.

“I very much appreciate the opportunity I’ve had serving the public and serving the board,” Madeira said. “I feel like the airport is in a good condition. I feel like I’m leaving it in good hands with Richard Gray serving” as interim manager.

Gray is maintenance director at the airport and has worked there since 1988, according to County Administrator Scott Adkins.

Commission Chairman Bill Clark accepted Madeira’s resignation with “deepest regrets.”

“This is truly distressing,” Clark said. “I’ve had the greatest respect for your abilities down there. It’s going to be difficult to find someone of your caliber.”

Adkins said, “I personally have appreciated Brad’s personal and professional relationship. We wish you the best.”

Madeira has a passion for air travel.

The Miami native worked as a pilot for American Eagle, which is a regional partner for American Airlines, before coming to Maine.

Madeira earned his private pilot’s license in 2001 and earned a commercial pilot’s license in 2007.

The manager had owned a business, IFR Solutions Inc., in Watsonville, Calif., from 2008 to 2011. IFR trained pilots to fly professionally using an instrument system.

The commissioners intend to begin advertising for a new airport manager.