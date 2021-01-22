Saturday - Jan 23, 2021
In this 2018 photo, Florida-based Silver Airways arrives at Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport in time to start seasonal twice daily flights to Boston. ISLANDER PHOTO BY JENNIFER OSBORN

Airline owes airport close to $14K

January 22, 2021 by on News

TRENTON — Hancock County intends to explore collection efforts against Silver Airways, which hasn’t paid the Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport for services rendered since June of 2020.

Silver Airways offered daily nonstop service between Bar Harbor and Boston for the past two summer seasons.

However, the airline’s contract with the U.S. Department of Transportation to provide service at the Trenton airport expired Oct. 14, Airport Manager Leroy Muise said. Cape Air took over the contract on Oct. 15.

Muise said the airport has not received payments from Silver Airways for the months of July, August, September and October.

The total due is $13,697. That figure stems from fees for passenger enplanement, aircraft landing, rental space on the electronic road sign and ground service equipment rental, Muise said.

The overdue payment came up at the Jan. 5 meeting of the Hancock County Commissioners.

Muise told the board he would try again to reach the airline’s chief executive officer.

“I think we should reach out to legal, see what their recommendation is,” said County Administrator Scott Adkins.

Commissioner Paul Paradis motioned to authorize Muise and Adkins to research collections from Silver, which was supported by commissioners Bill Clark and John Wombacher.

Silver Airways did not respond to requests for comment.

Jennifer Osborn

Reporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American
News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576.
