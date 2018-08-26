MOUNT DESERT — A special meeting of the Aid Society of Otter Creek is set for Wednesday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Otter Creek Community Hall.

The meeting was called by John Macauley, the society’s president. At the meeting members will recognize and acknowledge the sitting board as elected by the voting membership at the annual meeting of the Society May 22.

“This is to publicly establish the official board members representing the Aid Society of Otter Creek, as there have been reports of individual(s) self-declaring themselves as elected officers representing the society,” representatives of the group said in a statement.”

The group will also discuss progress on the Otter Creek Veterans Memorial and its dedication ceremony.