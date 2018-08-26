After school at the YMCA

BAR HARBOR — Registration is now open for the After School Program at the Mount Desert Island YMCA.

“Over 11 million children are unsupervised between 3 and 6 p.m., an essential time to help increase children’s success in school,” said Jared Erskine, Youth Development Director at the Y.

“Afterschool at the Y is an opportunity for families to ensure their kids are receiving additional support, continued learning and a chance to participate in meaningful activities that can inspire children’s motivations and help them reach their potential.”

Contact Erskine at [email protected] or visit www.mdiymca.org.