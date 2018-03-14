Advisory panel slams fee hikes

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Members of the Acadia Advisory Commission voted unanimously on Monday to formally oppose the higher park entrance fees that have been proposed for Acadia during its peak visitation season, June through October.

Commission Chairman Jackie Johnston will convey the panel’s opposition in a letter to U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke. He will make the final decision on the entrance fees.

The National Park Service announced in October that it was considering higher peak-season entrance fees for 17 of America’s most-visited National Parks.

Under the proposed new fee structure, the price of a weekly entrance pass at Acadia would go from $25 to $70 for private vehicles and their occupants, from $20 to $50 for motorcycles and from $12 to $30 for people walking or biking in the park. Sharply increased entrance fees also would be charged for tour buses.

The higher fees would be in effect June through October.

The NPS said the fee hikes were needed to generate “badly needed revenue for improvements to the aging infrastructure of the national parks.”

Acadia Advisory Commission member Matt Horton said at Monday’s meeting that he has heard from many people who feel the proposed increases are excessive.

“It just doesn’t seem fair to me,” he said. “Americans shouldn’t have to pay to enter their park. But if a reasonable fee is charged, I guess I can swallow hard and live with that.”

But he said the increases that have been proposed are not reasonable.

“I would strongly agree,” commission member Ben Emory said. “It may be that a modest increase is fair. But the national parks were not created for the wealthy; they were created for everybody. And I think [the proposed fee hike] sends absolutely the wrong message.

The commission was to have discussed the proposed fee increases at its January meeting, but that meeting was postponed.