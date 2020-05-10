Advisory panel meeting delayed

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The meeting of the Acadia Advisory Commission scheduled for June 1 has been postponed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, local communities and partners at Acadia National Park is our number one priority,” said Superintendent Kevin Schneider. “It is not practicable to convene the Advisory Commission in person at this time.”

He said the decision to postpone the meeting was based on guidance from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.