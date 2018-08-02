Advertising scam detected

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Acadia Chamber of Commerce sent out a warning to its advertisers regarding a scam at the end of last week.

In an email sent out by the Acadia Chamber of Commerce, the chamber warned trail map advertisers of a caller who was claiming to have taken over printing of the trail map.

“The chamber has not sold or given away the trail map and we have not authorized any third party to be trying to sell ad space for it,” the email said.

Chamber officials stated they had received reports of a woman named Aslyn, with a phone number (601) 735-0231, who had called several of their advertisers. “We assume she is trying to get your credit card information,” the email said.

Trail map ads will be up for renewal in March of next year as always, and calls asking for renewals will come from either Marty Williams or Cynthia Crow from the chamber office, the email said.