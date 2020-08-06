Adult education instructors sought 

BAR HARBOR — If there is a course for adults you would be interested in teaching online this fall, the staff of Mount Desert Island Adult & Community Education wants to hear from you by Aug. 10

Classes on all sorts of subjects can be considered, including arts and crafts, computer skills, cooking, personal wellbeing and home improvements. Classes will begin the third week of September or later.

Potential instructors may contact Anne Patterson at [email protected] or Martie Crone at [email protected]