TREMONT — The Seal Cove Auto Museum and the SPCA of Hancock County will host an “Adopt-A-Thon” at the museum on Sunday, June 16, from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

The SPCA will have dogs and cats available for adoption, and the museum’s collection of Brass Era automobiles will be on display.

Anyone who adopts an animal that day will get a free pet bandana, an individual membership to the museum and two free tickets to the museum’s Murder Mystery Dinner on July 28.

Those who adopt an auto will receive two free tickets to the SPCA’s Wine and Whiskers event on July 28, a Holsman membership to the museum (which includes a family membership, four guest passes and reciprocal admission to participating museums), a private tour of the museum for up to nine people and photograph in the adopted auto.

Adoption fees are $300 for puppies up to six months; $150 for dogs six months and older; $150 for kittens or $225 for a pair; $90 for cats six months and older; $15 for barn cats; $500 for autos.

Contact the SPCA at 667-8088. Contact the museum at 244-9242