Adkins resigns; Knight to fill interim role 

BAR HARBOR — County Administrator Scott Adkins has tendered his resignation effective June 3 and Bar Harbor resident and former town manager Cornell Knight will serve in an interim role until a replacement can be found.

The Hancock County Commissioners hired Adkins in April of 2016 and accepted his resignation at their meeting Tuesday with no comment.

Adkins himself had no comment about why he was leaving other than to say, “I’m thankful for the opportunity and wish all the best.”

Stonington Town Manager Kathleen Billings is disappointed with Adkins’ impending departure.

“He was a great resource and I’ll be sorry to see him leave,” said Billings.

Adkins had been the finance director for Penobscot County for 10 years before being hired locally.

The administrator’s departure comes on the heels of Deputy County Administrator Rebekah Knowlton’s resignation, which was effective May 6. Knowlton stepped down to take a position as human resources director for GAC Chemical Corp. in Searsport.

Pamela Linscott, the county’s finance coordinator, left April 22.

In related business, the board met with Eaton Peabody’s Municipal Consultant Don Gerrish. The county has hired Eaton Peabody to conduct a search for a new administrator. Gerrish will manage the search. That contract is $6,000.

The commissioners also approved the hiring of former Bar Harbor town manager Cornell Knight to be interim county administrator, as suggested by Eaton Peabody.

The county will pay Knight $650 a day and Knight will work no more than three days a week.

According to Eaton Peabody’s timeline, a search for a new county administrator may consume the summer with someone coming on board after Labor Day.

Gerrish suggested the county advertise Adkins’ position in the publications of three organizations: the Maine Municipal Association, at no cost, the International City Managers’ Association ($450 for a month) and the National Association of County Administrators ($350 to $400 a month).

The county would advertise for a month and conduct first- and second-round interviews during the month of July, with the plan being to offer the position to someone around Aug. 8-12, Gerrish said.

“Many times, if they’re in a management position, they’re going to give 30 days to 45 days before they can start,” the consultant said.

The commissioners tweaked the proposed advertisement for Adkins’ position. The salary range is to be listed at between $95,000 to $110,000 annually.