Adelmann’s to rent by the week

BAR HARBOR — Adelmann’s Deli & Grill on Main Street, known for its soft serve frozen custard, is undergoing a transformation this winter.

According to owner Tim Adelmann, the deli will be takeout only, and will no longer serve frozen custard. The sit-down custard shop on the first floor of 224 Main Street will no longer be there.

“It’ll be two weekly rentals,” Adelmann said. The first floor is being renovated into a two-bedroom dwelling unit. He plans to replace windows in his current residence on the upper floors, which he will also rent out by the week.

The building permit for the estimated $50,000 renovation project was issued last month.

The deli will continue to serve breakfast and lunch from a takeout window, and diners can eat at outside tables, Adelmann said.

Adelmann’s has been at 224 Main Street since it opened in 1996. At first, the focus was on seafood. The business found its niche as a deli in 2002, and added frozen custard to the menu “about six or seven years ago,” Adelmann said.

One factor that played into the decision to downsize to a takeout business, Adelmann said, was difficulty finding employees in recent years. “Yeah, workers are tough to come by,” he said, adding that the shortage of workers was not just in his business, but “all over.”

Adelmann had announced on his business Facebook page that he was closing for the season on Sept. 3, citing lack of help as the reason for early closure.