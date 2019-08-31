Addressing addresses

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Town Manager Justin VanDongen told the Board of Selectmen Tuesday there may be some unhappy residents after their address is changed to comply with state requirements.

He is updating addresses that were either not updated in the state’s database or erroneous due to number sequences not being to scale.

Selectman Kristin Hutchins said she had become more aware of the discrepancies since driving for the ambulance service.

“It’s important to get it right,” said Hutchins.