Additional charges filed in Southwest Harbor drug case 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Additional charges have been levied against a local man who was arrested after police officers allegedly found him with an estimated $12,000 worth of suspected crack cocaine and heroin and over $2,000 in cash on July 27, according to Police Chief John Hall. 

Andrew Kuti-Hellmer, 34, had been initially charged with a bail violation. However, two additional counts have been added to the case, Hall said. The charges include one count of unlawful drug trafficking, which is classified as a Class A felony because of the amount of drugs found, Hall said. Class A offenses are among the most serious in Maine. 

Kuti-Hellmer has also been charged with criminal forfeiture, stemming from cash seized as “evidence of the crime,” the chief said. 

Kuti-Hellmer is free on bail, according to corrections officials. 

