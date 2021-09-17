ACTT’s executive director steps down  

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND— Lawson Wulsin, executive director of A Climate to Thrive, an organization that seeks to achieve energy independence for Mount Desert Island by 2030, is stepping down from his position.

“My last day at A Climate to Thrive is Sept. 30 and Johannah Blackman is stepping in as interim executive director,” said Wulsin.

Blackman said that the organization respects Wulsin’s decision and his desire to move in a different direction.

According to the two organization members, ACTT started as a scrappy, grassroots organization in 2015 and transitioned to a formalized nonprofit with a sustainable, organizational structure that needed an executive director.

“Lawson was our first executive director and we’ve changed and done a lot with that position in the past 18 months, so with Lawson stepping away it provides the board time to take a pause and think about what we’ve learned and how to use that in our next phase of leadership,” Blackman said.

During her interim phase that will last six months, she said the board will use the time to design and to think about what the organization needs in its leadership structure to fit those needs.

“I absolutely have no idea what that will look like six months down the road. Once they get that clarity they will be able to begin their process to put that leadership in place,” added Blackman.

Wulsin said he doesn’t have a simple answer for stepping down, but he is looking forward to exploring other ways of engaging with the island community and continuing his involvement.

“I serve on multiple town committees and I look forward to keeping those volunteer commitments as well as discovering other ways to participate in this place,” he said, adding that he’s looking forward to exploring other opportunities, though his focus at the moment is on passing the baton in the most thorough way possible.