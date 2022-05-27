ACTT throws climate solutions fair  

BAR HARBOR — A Climate to Thrive is hosting a Community Climate Solutions Fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 4, on the Jesup Memorial Library lawn. The fair will showcase current projects to address climate change on Mount Desert Island and share opportunities for community members to get involved in local climate solutions.

“There is a common misconception circulating that we can only participate in solutions to climate change if we have a relevant degree or career,” said ACTT Executive Director Johannah Blackman. “We each have an essential contribution to make to solutions from within our existing lives, and this fair will really be an opportunity to identify and celebrate those contributions for all MDI community members.”

Blackman says ACTT is excited to host their first in-person event in over two years. “We launched with a community event and our first projects grew from that event and were powered by this community. We are excited to gather, brainstorm and collaborate again! ACTT is created by and for this community and we welcome this opportunity to collect community input.”

The fair will also feature live music from Gus LaCasse, coffee from Precipice Coffee and a community art project. The first public viewing of a new art installation by local artist Jennifer Steen Booher will also take place.

Booher’s piece, called “We Change With Them,” is a six-image series that explores shifting ecosystem dynamics resulting from climate change in the Gulf of Maine.

Booher’s art is part of the Landscape of Change project, the Historical Society’s joint initiative with Acadia National Park, Schoodic Institute, the Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory, A Climate to Thrive and College of the Atlantic. Both Booher and Historical Society Director Raney Bench will be at the fair to talk about the art panels and Landscape of Change.

More details are available at www.aclimatetothrive.org/events.