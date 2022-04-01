ACTT accepting summer internship applications  

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — A Climate to Thrive is accepting applications for its 2022 summer internship program available to high school and college-age participants.

The internship runs for eight weeks and provides an opportunity to engage in hands-on learning, developing and implementing community climate solutions, studying climate justice and community organizing and networking with climate leaders of all ages from throughout the state.

“We look forward to the summer internship every year,” ACTT Executive Director Johannah Blackman said. “The interns bring fresh perspective, ideas and energy to the organization and we learn a lot through their participation.”

Interns select projects based on their interests.

Thanks to support from the Onion Foundation, the Stroud Fund, the Stephen & Tabitha King Foundation, the Fisher Charitable Foundation and the Hattie A. and Fred C. Lynam Trust, interns will receive an hourly stipend.

“We also work hard to design the internship hours to accommodate additional summer work, collaborating with the participants to pick the schedule,” Blackman said. “We are very excited to be able to offer hourly compensation, as it feels very important to adequately compensate these young people for their valuable contributions.”

Applications are due April 22. For more information and to apply, go online to www.aclimatetothrive.org/internships. Email [email protected] with questions.