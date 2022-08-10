Accessible carriage available for ANP tours 

BAR HARBOR — A wheelchair accessible carriage for tours on Acadia National Park’s historic carriage roads is now available by reservation.

The carriage was purchased through Friends of Acadia with support from an endowment established by the Shelby Cullom Davis Foundation, the predecessor of the Diana Davis Spencer Foundation. The carriage has a ramp on the back that should be accessible to most types of wheelchairs. Several additional passengers may join on the carriage’s bench seats.

“We are grateful to the Diana Davis Spencer Foundation for their support of accessibility projects at Acadia. We are committed to helping the National Park Service remove barriers for access, and we hope that many visitors will take advantage of this new opportunity to get out and explore,” said FOA President Eric Stiles.

The carriage is available for reservation by calling (207) 276-5721. Prices for tours vary depending on the length of tour and number of people. It is recommended that those hoping to reserve a tour call well in advance of the desired date as spaces are limited. Information on the tours, which are offered by Carriages of Acadia, can be found online at www.acadiahorses.com.

“There is a sense of exhilaration, being in a carriage with a pair of horses, meandering within Acadia’s parkland with its dense forests, mosses, ferns and vistas. My late husband John, who had MS, relished sharing this experience with others. The Diana Davis Spencer Foundation is delighted to help make Acadia National Park accessible to more visitors, in a way that allows those with differing abilities to enjoy the park together,” said Diana Davis Spencer, executive chair of the Diana Davis Spencer Foundation.