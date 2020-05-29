Acadia’s Loop Road to open Monday

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The Park Look Road and Cadillac Mountain summit road will open Monday, June 1, Acadia officials announced Thursday.

The opening of those roads and all park facilities had been delayed because of safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jordan Pond House restaurant will open Monday with takeout service only. The hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tables will be provided inside and outside.

Both the Jordan Pond House gift shop at the Cadillac Mountain Eco Store will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Monday, as well.

Acadia’s carriage roads are scheduled to open Friday, June 5, for pedestrians only. Park officials explained that downed trees and washouts have created unsafe conditions for bicycle or horseback riding.

Acadia’s campgrounds will remain closed until at least July 1, and the Island Explorer bus system’s season is still postponed indefinitely.

The Hulls Cove Visitor Center will remain closed, but rangers will provide limited visitor information under open-air tents outside the visitor center.

Once the Park Loop Road opens, visitors will be required to purchase entrance passes and display them in their vehicles. Passes can be purchased online at www.recreation.gov/pass/. The Sand Beach entrance station is scheduled to open by June 8 for credit card purchases.

Park officials encourage all visitors to practice social distancing and to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.