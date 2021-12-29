COASTAL NEWS:

Acadia visits exceed 4 million 

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Sometime in November, Acadia topped the four-million mark in the estimated number of visits this calendar year. 

The park had never before reached that milestone, and there is still the month of December to be accounted for. 

As of Nov. 30, Acadia had recorded an estimated 4.05 million visits. The previous record for an entire calendar year was 3.51 million, set in 2017. 

Based on some actual counts, the park estimates the number of visits, not individual visitors, so one visitor can account for several visits. While the visitation numbers are inexact, they do show trends in park visitation and are useful for year-to-year comparisons. 

The 81,089 visits this November was about 5,000 more than in the same month last year and 35,000 more than in November 2019. 

Acadia had an estimated 21,260 visits in December last year. If the number is the same this December, the park will end 2021 with just under 4.08 million estimated visits. 

